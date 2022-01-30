Pokimane roasts “cringe” influencers jumping on NFT bandwagon

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys hit out at “cringe” celebrities and influencers who she claims aren’t knowledgable on NFTs but promote them anyways.

Whether you love them or hate them, NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are here to stay.

Tons of content creators and celebrities have joined in and made their own NFTs, and some have drawn heavy criticism over their promotion of NFT-based projects.

Pokimane spoke out about certain influencers promoting them who she says don’t understand exactly what they are.

Pokimane on celebrities promoting NFTs

Poki went into detail about how “cringe” celebs who promote NFTs can be for her.

“Nothing makes me cringe more than seeing celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what they’re talking about,” she tweeted.

Advertisement

Although she stopped short of naming names, there have been many influencers and public personalities that have promoted them since they became popular in 2021.

nothing makes me cringe more than seeing celebrities/influencers promote NFTs knowing damn well they have no clue what they’re talkin abt 😭 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2022

In response to YouTuber David Choi, Poki clarified her position: “I’m only talking about people that promote these things with 0 interest in tech and clearly little to no understanding of crypto, nft, or web3 in general,” she said.

“It’s just so obvious when they’re only doing it for the bag.”

i’m only talking about people that promote these things with 0 interest in tech and clearly little to no understanding of crypto, nft, or web3 in general. it’s just so obvious when they’re only doing it for the bag 🥲 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2022

While she roasted people who promote NFTs without knowledge of what they actually are, her mentions were completely flooded with users shilling their own Non-Fungible Tokens.