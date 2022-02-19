xQc slams “scummy” million-dollar NFT offer: “It was fun to tell them no”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed he knocked back an “astronomical” $1.2 million NFT sponsorship offer, describing it as a ‘scummy’ practice and claiming it was “fun to tell them no.”

xQc isn’t a fan of NFTs. He’s described them as a “sh*t f**king product” and mocked esports teams who use them to profit from fans.

However, he took his contempt to a whole new level by announcing he turned down a $1.2 million NFT sponsorship offer. He disclosed all the details on stream, revealing what it entailed and why he rejected it.

“Today, I received an absolutely insane NFT sponsor offer,” said xQc. “The amount was astronomical.”

Advertisement

However, the juicer warlord wanted nothing to do with it and knocked it back: “It was even more fun to tell them no.”

“It was an overlay, a shoutout, visits for five minutes, and three tweets for 1.2 million dollars,” he explained, describing the offer. “That’s a f**king racket if I’ve ever seen one. No thank you, sir.”

Read More: xQc claims Lost Ark hype will soon die on Twitch

xQc also admitted it wasn’t the only NFT sponsorship deal he’s declined. “You’d be surprised. There’s a bunch of them that do that. It’s just how NFTs are….they’re just scum.”

xQc isn’t the only streamer who is unenthusiastic about NFTs. Asmongold described them as “stupider than astrology.” Hasan and Pokimane share the sentiment too, although their criticism is aimed at those who promote them.

Advertisement

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert is a big xQc fan and roasts Adin Ross

Community opinion among gamers, including Dexerto’s Andrew Highton, is a mixed bag, too. Still, that hasn’t stopped game companies and studios like Nintendo, Take-Two, and Ubisoft from expressing interest in NFTs.