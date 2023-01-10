Mizkif gives health update after bench press accident goes viral

Twitch streamer Mizkif has given fans a health update after accidentally dropping a 315 barbell on himself while attempting to reach a personal record.

Mizkif is back on Twitch, and he’s making a point to get back into fitness as the new year progresses.

In fact, the streamer claimed he has plans to open up his very own gym alongside fellow broadcaster Knut, which will purportedly sell memberships via Twitch Prime subscriptions for viewers who want to get a workout in.

Around the time of this announcement on January 9, a clip surfaced online showing Mizkif attempting to set a PR with a 315 lb bench press (143 kgs).

Article continues after ad

In the video, Mizkif achieved one rep and attempted to do another, but ended up dropping the bar right on his chest as he was going back up.

Luckily, the streamer wasn’t seriously hurt — but he followed up the clip with a YouTube video the very next day explaining the situation in detail, saying he’d been attended by two doctors after the incident.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“If you’re wondering if I’m okay from that incident, I just want to let you know that I am completely fine,” he explained. “I got checked out by two doctors when I was there and they both told me I’m completely fine.”

Article continues after ad

“However, they do think I suffered some head injury for trying to lift 315 twice and I was told that I have an ego,” he joked. “I never heard that I had an ego before so this is new to me. However, I am perfectly fine, despite everyone saying that I’m probably internally bleeding and I’m going to die.”

The streamer went on to say that he would likely be in pain for the next few days as he recovers from the ordeal and made sure to shout out Esfand, a friend and fellow streamer, for spotting him during his PR lift.

Article continues after ad

“I could’ve actually died from what just happened. …if you see that clip just know it was a mistake, and I’m sorry.”

It’s lucky that Miz didn’t receive a life-threatening injury from the bar, which could have fallen on his sternum if it had landed any lower. For now, he’s back to streaming and building up future plans for his Twitch-focused gym.