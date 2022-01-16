Mizkif admits Twitch fame has lost its shine: “I need that time [offline]”

Mizkif opened up about the hardships of being a popular Twitch streamer and admitted internet fame has lost its shine. The star explained the long hours and constant stress has taken a toll, with him needing more time offline to find balance.

Mizkif’s popularity has been on the rise in the last couple of years. In fact, Dexerto ranked him the number one streamer on Twitch in 2021 due to his immense growth and innovative content throughout the year.

However, he admitted that it’d taken a toll on him, and he explained why, claiming that he enjoys his time off more because it allows him to escape the constant stress and “substantial” hate he receives online.

“Nowadays, I actually like my time offline more than I like my time online,” said Miz. “I need that time, and I think it’s because I’ve gotten my fill of attention and popularity. I don’t need it or crave it as much as I used to.”

He explained that it’s not because he’s achieved his goal of being one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Instead, it’s because he thinks being in the spotlight all the time is “not as great” as people think.

“The constant stress in dealing with your fan base and the amount of hate that you get can be pretty substantial. I know a lot of you guys don’t really realize that, but I definitely do get my fair share of hate. It’s very stressful.

“Streaming isn’t a job, it is a lifestyle. I don’t go off the clock. That’s never been a thing. I’ve been on the clock now for three and a half years because every second, something is happening in the streaming world.

If that wasn’t difficult enough already, he also said that the fact some of his biggest competitors are also his friends makes it even harder. “It’s very difficult to navigate that friendship when they’re your competitors.”

Miz concluded that being a successful streamer isn’t worth it for the fame alone. However, he admitted that the money that comes with it is nice — just not at the cost of his mental health.

“What I’ve learned in this industry is nothing is worth your mental health. If you lose that, if you go insane, there’s nobody fixing you. So as long as you keep your mental health [in check], you can do anything.”