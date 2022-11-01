Migos rapper TakeOff killed aged 28 reportedly over a dice game

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

TakeOff, Georgia rapper and one-third of rap group Migos, has been shot and killed in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, police were called to a bowling alley in Houston just after 2:30am, after reports of a shooting.

TakeOff was with his Migos co-member and uncle Quavo, when an altercation reportedly broke out over a dice game.

TakeOff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a bullet wound “to the head or close to the head.”

Wikimedia The Migos, Quavo (L), TakeOff, and Offset (R) were all family members who grew up together.

Police also said that two other people were shot and taken to hospital. Despite some reports on social media, it is said that Quavo himself was not shot or injured.

Hours before the shooting, TakeOff had posted a selfie from the location of the incident.

TakeOff, who died at aged 28, helped make Migos a hit-making machine in recent years. Their ‘Culture’ trilogy of albums went number one with Culture and Culture II, and number 2 in the US with Culture III, released in June last year.

He also released a solo project in 2018, The Last Rocket, which peaked at number 4 on the US albums chart.

Fans have began paying tribute to TakeOff on social media, lamenting his loss at such a young age, and over such a trivial matter as a game of dice.

This is still a developing story so details are still emerging from Houston.