Miami influencer deletes Instagram after arrest over $381k fraud charges

An Instagram influencer based out of Miami, Florida has deleted her account after she was arrested over allegedly using $381k in disaster relief money to fund her glamorous lifestyle.

The world was shuttered by a global disaster back in 2020, and the US government was quick to provide relief funds for business owners across the country.

Daniela Rendon, a real estate broker and Instagram influencer based in Miami, Florida received $381,000 in relief funds meant to help her business stay afloat.

She allegedly used the funds to pay for her glamorous lifestyle instead, and now she’s deleted her account and is facing fraud charges.

Instagram influencer facing charges for fraud

According to the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Daniela Rendon was charged with fraudulently obtaining relief loans and grants.

To access the funds, she allegedly enrolled with a payroll processor to give checks to herself, family members, and friends.

Also included in the report, the US Attorney alleges that Rendon used the funds to lease a 2021 Bentley Bentayga, rent a luxury apartment in Florida, pay for plastic surgery, and refinish some of her designer shoes.

Soon after the news broke, Daniela’s Instagram account went private and has since been deleted entirely. Amassing over 30,000 followers, the influencer was known for showing off her lavish lifestyle featuring expensive clothes, cars, yachts around Miami, and more.

Daniela’s Instagram account has since been deleted.

She’s being charged with seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. If found guilty, the mother of three faces up to 20 years in prison.

Daniela isn’t the first person to be caught using the relief funds for fraud, either. Back in 2021, a man allegedly fraudulently used $57,000 of funds to buy a rare Pokemon card.