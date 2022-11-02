Marques Brownlee explains why YouTube Shorts is better than TikTok

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Tech YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee shared his thoughts as to why YouTube Shorts is better than TikTok during a recent episode of Flagrant with Andrew Schulz.

Although TikTok has grown to be the leading platform for short-form videos over the last few years, websites like YouTube and Instagram have adopted their own ways to host similar content.

A major topic of discussion with the platforms, however, is how you earn money on each platform. TikTok’s Creator Fund has been slammed by many creators in the past, while YouTube is set to bring Shorts creators into the partner program for better monetization.

Marques Brownlee, one of the top Tech YouTubers on the platform, explained his thoughts as to why YouTube Shorts is better for creators than TikTok during a conversation with Andrew Schulz.

Marques Brownlee explains why YouTube Shorts beats TikTok

During the November 1 episode of the Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz asked Marques what he thought about TikTok and other short-form video platforms.

After explaining that his most viewed piece of content is on TikTok, he mentioned that its monetization process still needs a ton of work.

“They are behind on monetization and the creator creature comforts that YouTube has been so good at for so long,” he explained. “YouTube is going to let us monetize Shorts next year, they’re showing Shorts to people all the time, and they’ve kind of started to set the bait for full-time TikTokers to become YouTubers.”

(Topic starts at 34:42)

Andrew Schulz chimed in on the topic as well, explaining that he thinks YouTube Shorts in the long run will beat out TikTok, making the Bytedance-owned company “redundant.”

Marques replied: “I think they can exist at the same time until one of them becomes less cool.”

While it’s impossible to tell exactly what will happen with the two popular platforms in the future, it seems TikTok may meet its fate sooner than later.