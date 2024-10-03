YouTube finally adds way to show fewer Shorts on your feed

YouTube has announced a new way to show fewer Shorts videos on your feed while scrolling through the Google-owned app.

Since launching YouTube Shorts in September 2020, the company ingrained the short-form video feature into its mobile apps more and more.

Users who only want to see long-form videos have called for YouTube to separate Shorts into a new feed or even an entirely new app, but YouTube hasn’t offered a solution for those viewers.

However, as of October 3, 2024, YouTube has finally announced an option to “Show Fewer Shorts” on its mobile app.

“We also want to make sure you can customize your YouTube experience based on your preferences, so we’ll introduce an option to ‘Show fewer Shorts,'” the company said in a statement.

“You can choose this setting by clicking on the three-dot menu in the upper right of any Shorts grid in your Home feed and we’ll temporarily show you fewer Shorts in your Home feed.”

It’s unknown if this option will be available on Desktop, so we’ll have to see once YouTube pushes the feature live.

Shortly after the news broke, users took to social media to share their thoughts and excitement for the new feature.

“Good move, I like the option,” one user said.

Another said: “A most needed feature.”

“Finally. It’s so annoying sometimes, not gonna lie,” a third commented.

Others, however, took to social media to share that they’d rather have no Shorts feed at all, as many get their short-form content from other avenues like TikTok or Instagram.

This isn’t the only feature update for YouTube Shorts, either. The Google-owned company also announced that they’re coming after TikTok yet again by extending the video length to three minutes from the existing 60 seconds max.

The added length will let users cross-post from TikTok to YouTube much easier and has been received quite well since being announced.