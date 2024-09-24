Marques Brownlee responds to backlash over launch of his Panels wallpaper app

Tech YouTuber Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownee has responded after coming under fire following the launch of his wallpaper app, Panels.

On September 23, Brownlee announced he is launching a new app for mobile wallpapers called Panels.

Panels is an ad-supported app that gives users access to hundreds of free wallpapers right after installation, but is limited to a standard resolution – often 1080p – and you have to watch two ads before being prompted to download.

Brownlee announced, “I’m so pumped to be launching this app! People have asked where I get wallpapers FOREVER, so this is the answer, now and forever: PANELS!”

Users looking to access the app’s premium collections can buy each one separately for around $8, or subscribe to Panels+. At the time of writing, there’s a 65% discount that makes the yearly cost $49.99.

Critics have called out the high cost of the app, labeling the tech YouTuber a ‘grifter’.

“I’ll be honest, I just lost a bit of respect for Marques,” one user said before listing off several aspects of the app including “tracks location” and the $50/year subscription. “I’m sorry but making people pay or watch ads to download ‘Orange’ is absurd.”

“Forgive me MKBHD I was unfamiliar with your grift,” a second person responded.

Another said: “Hard to understand someone spending all these years building up the best reputation in tech, and then suddenly blowing it all by releasing this ad-spamming, location-tracking, $11.99 a MONTH wallpaper trash. What on earth?!”

MKBHD responds to backlash over Panels app

On September 24, MKBHD responded to the backlash and explained that they are working on fixing several issues raised in the criticism.

“Part of building in public is getting mass feedback immediately, which is pretty dope. Almost exactly like publishing a YouTube video. First thing we’re doing is fixing the excessive data disclosures, as people rightfully brought up,” he said.

“For transparency, we’d never actually ask for your location, internet history, etc. The data disclosures (that everyone is screenshotting) is likely too broad, and largely driven by what the ad networks suggest. Working to fix that ASAP.

“As far as pricing, I hear you! It’s our own personal challenge to work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version. (Weekly Friday drops are already starting) I’ll also be dialing back ad frequency for the free experience.”

Some replies noted that the Panels X account was created in 2021, and speculated that this new app was a rebrand of an existing wallpaper app. Brownlee debunked these claims, explaining they used a “salvaged username” from an inactive account on the platform.

“What’s funny is I saw exactly how that rumor came up and it’s just false. The Twitter account is from 2021 because it’s a salvaged username from an inactive account. The app was built from scratch,” he said.

With almost 20 million subscribers on YouTube, MKBHD is one of the tech industry’s biggest and most respected names.

