Charli D’Amelio responds to claims that fame made her unhappy

Published: 30/Jan/2021 16:04

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio poses with her eyes closed
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has addressed claims that internet fame “ruined her smile” on the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie, saying she “gave up trying as hard” to be a “bubbly” personality all the time.

Charli D’Amelio is undoubtedly one of the biggest success stories to come out of TikTok. She started up her account back in 2019, and since then has gone on to acquire over 100 million followers on the app, delving into various different business opportunities and celebrity collaborations.

However, being such a huge presence online means that she’s constantly under the microscope of fans and other internet users, who are quick to comment on any changes in Charli’s life or behavior.

On January 17, Charli posted a series of throwback screenshots depicting her as a child in various different places and clothing styles, which her followers generally seemed to love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio)

But as the sisters mentioned in the podcast, some social media users were quick to make their own judgment about how the star looked in these old pictures.

“Okay, what do you think of those TikToks where they’re like, ‘fame ruined their smile,” Dixie asks, though the pair clarify that “it wasn’t fame, it was growing up.”

Charli elaborated by saying, “I just kind of like gave up trying as hard to be like this bubbly little personality that I try to be on the internet. Because it’s like, being that all the time is a lot of work when you’re not really feeling that way. So I don’t know. It’s just like more being tired. It’s been years that I’ve tried to be that person, and that’s just not me. So yeah if I look more upset that’s just because I am.”

Topic starts at 8:06

She goes on to say that “it wasn’t hate that brought that to me,” instead agreeing with Dixie that it was “teenage angst.”

The sisters’ podcast certainly seems to have been a good outlet for them to respond to some of the negativity they receive online, having previously called out Instagram tea pages for spreading drama.

This is unlikely to be the last thing the stars have to address, but either way they were able to clarify that fame hasn’t ‘ruined’ their happiness.

Twitch streamer trolls chat with her ‘accidental’ Blue Clues cosplay

Published: 29/Jan/2021 15:49

by David Purcell
Twitch Blues Clues cosplay
AyyTrae / Blues Clues

Twitch’s Just Chatting section is packed full of entertaining moments each day, and a streamer’s Blues Clues cosplay has blown up – for a few reasons. 

As regular Twitch scrollers will know, Just Chatting is a section of the website that’s very varied. Some people record themselves walking around stores, getting out and about, while others just flick the camera on and go live at home.

The beauty of it is that smaller streamers can quite easily see their funniest sketches, or most memorable, be clipped by fans and shared to audiences of thousands.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to AyyTrae, who has a fairly small channel of 60,000 followers.

Blues Clues
Blues Clues
Blues Clues was very popular with the younger audience, during the 90s and late 2000s.

Twitch streamer pulls off Blues Clues cosplay

The Los Angeles-based creator can often be seen playing RPG or co-op games, and enjoys sharing a big passion of hers – music. Though, none of that really caught the eye when she blew up on January 28.

She was giving off the impression that she picked a random outfit for her broadcast. When really, she was cosplaying Steve from Blues Clues, an animated series which ran between 1996 and 2006. As she didn’t announce it, the Twitch chat felt compelled to tell her who she looked like on this occasion.

Reading from the chat, AyyTrae said: “You are dressed like Steve from Blues Clues? I have no idea, zero clue, of who you’re talking about. But you know what I’m going to do, I love doing cosplays, so I’m going to take that and physically write it down.

“That way, I’m going to remember that. So, I’m going to look up that name after stream – Steve from Blues Clues – see if we can work something out.”

Promising to do a future cosplay on the character she’s already portraying was hilarious for those sending her messages.

Maybe, she’ll do it again in the future as well while streaming as this gimmick certainly paid off – with the clip doing north of 26,000 views online.