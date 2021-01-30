Charli D’Amelio responds to claims that fame made her unhappy

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has addressed claims that internet fame “ruined her smile” on the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie, saying she “gave up trying as hard” to be a “bubbly” personality all the time.

Charli D’Amelio is undoubtedly one of the biggest success stories to come out of TikTok. She started up her account back in 2019, and since then has gone on to acquire over 100 million followers on the app, delving into various different business opportunities and celebrity collaborations.

However, being such a huge presence online means that she’s constantly under the microscope of fans and other internet users, who are quick to comment on any changes in Charli’s life or behavior.

On January 17, Charli posted a series of throwback screenshots depicting her as a child in various different places and clothing styles, which her followers generally seemed to love.

But as the sisters mentioned in the podcast, some social media users were quick to make their own judgment about how the star looked in these old pictures.

“Okay, what do you think of those TikToks where they’re like, ‘fame ruined their smile,” Dixie asks, though the pair clarify that “it wasn’t fame, it was growing up.”

Charli elaborated by saying, “I just kind of like gave up trying as hard to be like this bubbly little personality that I try to be on the internet. Because it’s like, being that all the time is a lot of work when you’re not really feeling that way. So I don’t know. It’s just like more being tired. It’s been years that I’ve tried to be that person, and that’s just not me. So yeah if I look more upset that’s just because I am.”

Topic starts at 8:06

She goes on to say that “it wasn’t hate that brought that to me,” instead agreeing with Dixie that it was “teenage angst.”

The sisters’ podcast certainly seems to have been a good outlet for them to respond to some of the negativity they receive online, having previously called out Instagram tea pages for spreading drama.

This is unlikely to be the last thing the stars have to address, but either way they were able to clarify that fame hasn’t ‘ruined’ their happiness.