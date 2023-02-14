Man’s beachside proposal goes wrong after he loses ring in sand

An Australian man’s beachside marriage proposal went viral on TikTok after he lost his engagement ring in the sand.

The man, known only as Zay, popped the question to his girlfriend at Sydney’s Coogee Beach in front of hundreds of people.

Zay hired an event planner to put together the dreamiest engagement, lighting hundreds of candles and erecting an electric “Marry Me” sign.

In a viral TikTok video with 1.5 million views, the aspiring groom’s girlfriend, Sai, was seen arriving on the beach before he got down on one knee to propose.

A throng of onlookers gathered next to the shore to witness the moment, as they cheered for the couple. However, disaster ensued just seconds later, as Zay appeared to be unable to find the ring.

The clip cut to Zay, Sai, and their friends frantically digging through the sand, trying to find the jewel that had fallen and gotten lost.

TikTok users in the comments were mortified by the failed proposal.

“Absolute nightmare. I literally would hate a public proposal because it isn’t about the people it’s just a show,” one user declared.

“Public proposals are my biggest nightmare,” another said.

Fortunately, it was later revealed that the engagement ring was found in the sand, and that Zay was able to properly propose to Sai, who said, “Yes.”

Posting a photo of the beach set-up to Instagram, she wrote: “I said YES!! Completely taken by surprise and completely in love.

“Thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I am so grateful to have you as my partner, my best friend, and now, my fiancé.”

This is not the first time a proposal has taken TikTok by storm. Last month, a best man left viewers divided after proposing to a bridesmaid during a wedding.