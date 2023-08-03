Man leaves wife to be OnlyFans model’s “slave” & signs life insurance over to her

An OnlyFans model says a number of men have become her slaves, with one even leaving his wife for her.

It’s no secret that some folks are just down bad. We’ve seen plenty of awkward DMs go viral over the years, such as Lil B asking Amouranth for feet pics, but one guy has taken things to another level.

22-year-old Mercedes Valentine has grown to become quite the star on OnlyFans, boasting thousands of subscribers – and she has men wrapped around her finger trying to grab her attention.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with The Sun, Valentine revealed that many men have signed up to be her “slave,” with one going the extra mile to show his loyalty to her by leaving his wife.

Man gets tattoos of OnlyFans model and gives her his life insurance

According to Valentine, one of her “slaves” told his soul to her, and even made it so that she would receive a sum of money in the event that he dies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I have this one slave’s life insurance, it has been signed over to me. He divorced his wife for me, had tattoos of me, even one on his ring finger,” she said. “But I didn’t ask him to do any of this.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram/mercedesthedancerxo Mercedes Valentine says a lot of men have become “slaves.”

Valentine added that she isn’t very dominant herself, so she was surprised when men began volunteering to be her slave – but she isn’t exactly complaining about having an army of submissive simps.

“They want to dedicate themselves to me so much and it’s nice,” the model added. “I think I’m an ordinary person, but people see you as their favorite personality.”

This isn’t the first time that an OnlyFans star has affected a man’s marriage. Earlier this year, a wife sued an OF creator after her ex-husband gave her his Tesla as a “revenge” gift.