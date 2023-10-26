Five Guys & Wendy’s workers go viral after faking argument over whose job is better

Employees of Five Guys and Wendy’s got into an argument after work about whose job is better — but was it real?

Fast food competition is as old as the original cheeseburger, as McDonald’s is often compared to places like Wendy’s and Burger King.

The competition is so fierce that YouTuber OllyBee decided to turn himself into a Five Guys worker to fake an argument with a staged Wendy’s worker while seemingly commuting back home after their shifts.

Though it never became physical, the dispute, as intended, caused the internet to laugh at the dialogue the two shared.

Instagram: cthagod The internet calls the argument the “brokest” one they have ever heard.

YouTuber OllyBee has recreated the Five Guys and Wendy’s skit multiple times

YouTuber OllyBee linked up with a group of friends to record a fake dispute between himself dressed as a Five Guys worker and another guy dressed as a Wendy’s employee.

Though the argument was staged, as OllyBee has recreated the skit multiple times on various trains, the video of one of their disputes went viral for its hilarity.

As OllyBee, the Five Guys worker, began walking away, the guy from Wendy’s said, “You sound like a porn video!” At first, the Five Guys worker acted like he didn’t understand the joke, however, he eventually retaliated by asking, “How much do you make an hour? You don’t make sh*t an hour, bro.”

The Wendy’s worker replied, “I’m racked up, bro!” The Five Guys employee then pointed to his expensive shoes as the Wendy’s worker tripped over his own feet.

Continuing to put each other on blast, the guy from Wendy’s tried to insult the Five Guys worker by calling him “Jack Harlow.”

That’s when the Five Guys worker really stepped it up by asking him, “Bro, how many people do you get a shift? Three, max! I have a full shift tomorrow — $18 an hour.”

The Wendy’s employee then shook his head and said he didn’t care before mentioning that the Five Guys worker likely didn’t ‘f*ck b*tches.’

The video ended with the two distancing themselves from each other. However, people on the internet couldn’t help but laugh at their argument, saying, “Comedy, they’re really beefing!”

While another wrote, “This might be the brokest argument I’ve ever seen in my life.”

As for the reaction of those on the train who were in the surrounding area of the argument, not a single person chimed in. One gentleman even moved away as slowly as possible as if thought the argument would reach higher temperaments.