Man breaks his nose after flexing too hard at the gym and passing out

A TikToker is going viral after passing out in his gym from flexing too hard, falling face-first into a mirror and breaking his nose.

TikTok is a popular platform for gym-goers to post their progress, share their exercise routines, and even discuss nutrition plans with other fitness enthusiasts.

Occasionally, however, users will post their own ‘gym fails’ to the site — as seen in the case of one woman who accidentally got stuck upside down in an inversion table during a late-night workout.

The latest ‘gym fail’ to go viral on TikTok comes from 27-year-old Newas Sharif, who decided to flex his muscles in a mirror at his local gym while he was being filmed by a friend.

TikToker passes out after flexing at gym and breaks his nose

Unfortunately for him, he ended up flexing just a little too hard, causing him to pass out. In the clip, which has racked up over 5 million views at the time of writing, Sharif can be seen losing consciousness before he falls face-first into the mirror in front of him.

It wasn’t just an embarrassing moment, though; Sharif actually broke his nose due to the incident, sharing a photo of himself with a bandage on his face at the end of the clip.

Although many commenters were upset that his cameraman didn’t rush to help right away, Sharif explained that his buddy simply wasn’t sure if he was joking around or not.

“He was in shock,” he said in a comment.

TikTok: sharif.2is

He explained what caused him to pass out in a statement to NeedToKnow.Online, claiming that he hadn’t allowed himself to rest after a set and held his breath while flexing with a high heart rate, causing him to lose consciousness.

“I basically passed out because I didn’t rest after my set, so my heart rate was high,” he clarified. “I was posing right after my set, as I was pumped and when I held my breath, I passed out.”

Despite the scary situation, Sharif is back at the gym in full force, making for a funny moment for he and others to look back on.

This is just the latest gym incident to take TikTok by storm after a woman sparked backlash for calling a man at her gym “creepy” after he offered to help her add weights to a bar.