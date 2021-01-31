 Madison Beer bashes cancel culture for not treating influencers like humans - Dexerto
Madison Beer bashes cancel culture for not treating influencers like humans

Published: 31/Jan/2021 0:28

by Theo Salaun
madison beer vs cancel culture
Instagram, @madisonbeer / Pexels, Eric Yeich

Madison Beer

TikTok star, singer and just overall influencer Madison Beer has delivered a nuanced rebuttal against cancel culture, claiming that the behavior prevents constructive criticism and doesn’t treat celebrities like humans.

Cancel culture has many proponents and many critics. Among the latter group, Madison Beer is a surprise addition. Typically, denizens of the internet expect cancel culture’s opponents to represent the groups that are most subject to cancelation — namely those who represent majorities and hold anti-progressive views.

Beer, a 21-year-old woman, doesn’t neatly fit into those stereotypes but, nevertheless, she has posted a firm Instagram story bashing the tenets of cancel culture and, instead, vaguely promoting the values of empathy and compassion.

People in the public eye have been subject to cancelation in recent years as progressive values push social media to enact its own version of accountability. Influencers have, unsurprisingly, not been spared and Beer has some criticisms for how that accountability is enforced.

madison beer instagram cancel culture

Beer essentially breaks her sentiments into three main points. 

First, she argues that “celebrities, influencers or anyone of the sort are, for some reason, deemed not as human as everyone else.” Following on, she contends that the assumption that people’s “favorite celeb, artist or influencer is perfect” is a “pure societal error.” 

The conclusion of this point is that cancel culture is flawed because it unfairly criticizes people, who have been raised “on a pedestal,” for their “human mistakes.” So, in her eyes, the initial problem is that celebrities are held to too high of a standard.

Beer’s second point, or “second layer,” is that the mechanisms of cancel culture prevent meaningful, solution-oriented discourse. By receiving “thousands of tweets telling you to kill yourself,” critics crowd a space that could, instead, be filled with “real productive conversation or resolutions or lessons.”

While she agrees that there should be “100% accountability and consequences,” the influencer argues that, “in most cases,” cancel culture simply equates to bullying someone with a platform.

Some remain unconvinced by Beer’s message, with one user offering a simple rebuke: “Why is she talking? She has pretty-girl privilege.”

Which leads directly into the influencer’s third point, that “kindness, compassion and empathy are really cool” and that “people should just practice these simple things a bit more.”

While we won’t dive into the structural integrity of Beer’s argument, it’s clear that the young social media star is thinking deeply about the relationship between influencer and the influenced.

Entertainment

Harry Jowsey wants to fight Tony Lopez to defend Chase Hudson & Thomas Petrou

Published: 31/Jan/2021 0:12

by Theo Salaun
harry jowsey tony lopez
Instagram, @HarryJowsey / Instagram, @lopez_tony

Tony Lopez

Netflix star Harry Jowsey hopes to take his beef with TikTok’s Tony Lopez to a violent new level due to frustration over the lawsuit against Lopez naming Jowsey’s friends Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou.

Over the past few days, Jowsey and Lopez have exchanged barbs stemming from the former poking fun at the latter’s current legal dispute. That beef seems to have heated up, as Jowsey is now taking any opportunity he can get to push for a fight against Lopez.

After being accused of untoward behavior with underage women in August 2020, Lopez was hit with a lawsuit in January 2021 by two girls for soliciting them as minors, or, more specifically, “sexual battery and emotional distress.” 

Also named in the lawsuit, albeit for different reasons, are Hudson and Petrou — both friends of Jowsey. After making fun of Lopez with a “Prisoner Pen-Pal” TikTok, the former star of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has explained that friendship pushes him to seek a fight with the accused.

Without directly responding to Jowsey’s video, Lopez put out a cryptic “Lies, Lies, Lies” TikTok on the same day. This marked his first response to the allegations against him since the very beginning of the entire situation.

Apparently dissatisfied with Lopez’s assurance that all claims made against him are falsehoods, Jowsey has upped the ante and clarified his rationale to ever-eager paparazzi. In a video alongside his new girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, the 22-year-old let it be known that he is itching for a chance to fight.

After noting that he initially wanted to support Lopez and send him good energy before finding out just how unsavory the allegations were, Jowsey proceeds to paint the context for his current anger.

“Now, the fact that Lil Huddy and Thomas are getting dragged into this mess that he created and they’re my boys. That’s where my loyalty is … I was like ‘f**k, now this is pissing me off.’”

Echoing a morning video he posted about hoping to “get in the ring” with the 21-year-old Lopez, Jowsey cemented his intentions in more colorful terms: “If there’s a good opportunity, I would love to just f**king embarrass this kid and put him in the ground.”