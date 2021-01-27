 TikTok star Alex Warren slammed for destroying girlfriend's car as a prank - Dexerto
TikTok star Alex Warren slammed for destroying girlfriend’s car as a prank

Published: 27/Jan/2021 23:12

by Virginia Glaze
Alex Warren under fire for destroying girlfriend's car
YouTube: Alex Warren

Popular TikTok creator Alex Warren is facing intense backlash from critics after destroying his girlfriend’s old car as part of an elaborate prank…even though he gifted her a new vehicle afterwards.

Alex Warren boasts an impressive following across multiple social media platforms. Garnering 14 million TikTok followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, Warren creates content similar to that of David Dobrik — including wild stunts and complex pranks.

However, one of his most recent pranks is earning him ample criticism from viewers, which sparked after he decided to gift his girlfriend a new vehicle in a creative way.

Rather than merely surprising her with a set of keys in a scavenger hunt, Warren pranked girlfriend and fellow influencer ‘Kouvr’ by leading her outside to show her that he’d run over her well-loved 2001 Toyota Camry with a sleek, black 4×4 G Wagon.

Kouvr's Camry
YouTube: Alex Warren
Kouvr’s 2001 Toyota Camry had no idea what it was in for.

As if that wasn’t enough, a member of Warren’s posse broke one of the Camry’s passenger windows with a rock, screaming all the while.

During the video, Kouvr seems thoroughly confused, with the camera catching a close-up of an expression that seems close to tears.

Luckily, Warren revealed that he’d gifted her the G Wagon shortly thereafter — prompting his buddies to rain more destruction down on the totaled Camry.

“Why would you do that?” Kouvr asked of her boyfriend, completely shocked.

“Because it’s your dream car!” Warren responded.

@alexwaarrenDestroying Kouvrs car and surprising her with her dream car😂♬ original sound – Alex warren

Despite the prank video ending on a wholesome note, many commenters weren’t happy that Warren destroyed a car that some felt could have been gifted to drivers in need of transportation.

“Y’all rich as hell,” one user wrote. “If you guys don’t want it, maybe fix it and donate it?”

“It’s like destroying someone’s stuffed animal and giving them a new, better one,” another mused. “Great, that’s cool, but you don’t know what that meant to someone.”

Commenters berate Alex Warren's car prank.

Commenters berate Alex Warren's car prank.

“You could have given that car to someone who needs it,” yet another critic chimed in. “Ungrateful.”

It’s worth noting that noted internet philanthropist MrBeast orchestrated a similar stunt beforehand, where he destroyed a friend’s car only to gift him a brand-new vehicle as recompense.

Warren has since responded to the outrage in a comment underneath his TikTok of the prank, stating that the car had broken down just a year after she’d purchased it and that “the cost in repairs was more than it was worth.”

Alex Warren explains car-destroying prank.
TikTok: Alex Warren
Warren claimed that Kouvr’s 2001 Camry was actually already totaled before being destroyed in his prank.

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think Warren should have donated Kouvr’s old car, or is he within his rights to destroy the Camry for a prank-turned-gift? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

YouTubers & influencers congratulate Halsey on pregnancy announcement

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:45

by Theo Salaun
Instagram, @iamhalsey

Singer-songwriter Halsey is pregnant – and social media, from influencers and YouTubers to countless fans, has lit up with congratulations for the beloved cultural sensation.

Ashley ‘Halsey’ Nicolette Frangipane is an American singer-songwriter with Grammy nominations, Billboard accolades and, above all else, a feverish social media following. Known for her activism and eclecticism, the musician has become a cultural icon with fans across the world.

That variety of fans is not restrained to just social media stans, either, as the singer has apparently amassed a ton of appreciation from fellow influencers. Some of the biggest names from YouTube and social media have popped up congratulating her, nestled between messages from the 36.9 million followers Halsey boasts throughout Instagram and Twitter. 

Posting a “surprise” Instagram carousel of baby bump pictures, the 26-year-old’s comment section is filled with verified check marks sending their love and joy. From established models (and fellow activists) like Emily Ratajkowski to YouTube superstars like James Charles, the support has been nothing short of overflowing.

In the replies to Halsey’s viral IG post, influencer Gabbie Hanna was joined by TikTok legend Addison Rae by sending an ecstatic “congratulations” message. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, whose “Drivers License” track has gone viral on TikTok, joined in too, but wasn’t satisfied with just one message.

In all caps (the pinnacle of excitement), Rodrigo sent a “YESSSS” before following up with a “SENDING U SO MUCH LOVE.”

Similarly uppercased, Charles chimed in with a reply that seems to concisely echo the sentiments shared by all of Halsey’s fans and friends: “CONGRATULATIONS AHHH.”

olivia rodrigo

 

Aside from being happy about the idea of a mini version of Halsey entering the world, close fans are likely well-aware of how meaningful the moment is for her. The singer has been candid about her past with infertility and her desire for a child, as a 2015 miscarriage prompted the song “More” on her Manic album.

In the wake of such a harrowing history with the desire to bear a child, the news of Halsey’s pregnancy is certainly cause for celebration. Caps-locked congratulations are most certainly in order and few, influencers and fans alike, have held back in rejoicing with the singer and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

“More,” too, can now be played with added joy. Some of its more expressive lyrics take on a new dimension, as a foreseeing welcome to her baby: “And when you decide it’s your time to arrive, I’ve loved you for all of my life.” 