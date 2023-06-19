Madison Beer addresses FaZe Kaysan dating rumors on Kai Cenat stream

Singer-songwriter turned streamer Madison Beer finally addressed rumors about possibly dating FaZe Kaysan during a joint broadcast with Twitch star Kai Cenat.

Madison Beer is a budding music artist and social media star, boasting over 18 million followers on TikTok and 36 million on Instagram, respectively.

Although she’s got a fairly prominent online following, she didn’t delve into streaming until recently, going live on Twitch in her first-ever broadcast on June 8 — where she admitted that she’s a pretty big fan of xQc.

Since then, her chat has been overrun with ‘down bad’ fans and viewers trying to get her attention… but it looked, for a moment, as though she was already spoken for.

Madison Beer sparks dating rumors with FaZe Kaysan after flirty photo

On June 17, fans couldn’t help but take notice of a particular photo Beer took with DJ and gamer FaZe Kaysan — one in which she was sitting on his lap.

Netizens quickly became convinced that these two stars were seeing each other on the down-low, but Beer says that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Madison Beer shuts down FaZe Kaysan dating rumors

Beer was confronted with her relationship with FaZe Kaysan during a recent stream with Twitch star Kai Cenat.

“You and Kaysan are friends,” Kai said during their chat. “How did y’all meet?”

“Kaysan and I have been friends forever,” she answered. “He’s actually, genuinely been my homie for so long. I’ve known him for, I wanna say, five years.”

“Really?” Kai replied. “Dang. He’s my friend, too. …he told me about you. The last time we were in Vegas, he told me about you. He’s a good f*ckin’ dude.”

“He’s a good dude,” Beer agreed. “He’s only the homie, though, and he will stay there. The bestie.”

It’s clear that Madison and Kaysan are just friends, and are happy to keep things that way. Both influencers have made it clear in several tweets that they’re happy with their friendship — and no, no one has been ‘friend zoned.’

In fact, Beer claimed that their viral photo together was actually taken back in 2018-2019 and was simply reposted by Kaysan to celebrate their friendship.

Although Beer has mostly focused on music in the past, it looks like her foray into the streaming world is already paying off in a major way, connecting her with some of the net’s biggest stars… although we’re not sure if a stream with xQc is in the cards, now that he’s moved to Kick.