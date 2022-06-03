Dr Disrespect makes bold NBA Finals prediction as Boston Celtics win Game 1

YouTube star Dr Disrespect made his prediction for the NBA Finals after the Boston Celtics stole the first game of the series against the Golden State Warriors.

Dr Disrespect has become known for being a huge fan of the National Basketball Association. The YouTuber even displayed his skills back in February at the NBA’s All-Star weekend, where he showed off his clean jump shot.

The Doc has also appeared courtside at tons of NBA playoff games this postseason and was even accused of tripping Warriors star Steph Curry in the middle of a game, a charge which he denied.

Now, the star streamer is here to deliver his NBA Finals prediction.

Dr Disrespect predicts NBA Finals

On June 2, the Boston Celtics shocked the basketball world and won the first game of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, 120 – 108.

After the game, Dr Disrespect declared that despite the Celtics’ incredible victory the Warriors are still going to win it all.

“Celtics playing the best they’ve ever played this season. Warriors in 5.”

The Doc is known for being a Warriors fan and has been attending their games in the Bay Area for years now, so his prediction comes as no surprise.

However, after the clinic the Celtics put on in game one, it’s going to take a hell of an effort for the Warriors to come back and become NBA champions once again

Dr Disrespect, standing at a lengthy 6’8″, might have to lace up himself to get this Golden State team past the finish line.