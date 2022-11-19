Ludwig raises $100k in 21 hours during Subathon 2.0

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Ludwig’s announcement of a second subathon came with the goal of raising money for charity, and, despite going through some tough times on the way there, he hit the 100k goal in less than a day.

While Ludwig won’t be streaming for a month straight like his original run on Twitch, he set a goal of raising $100k that would be split between the Alveus Sanctuary and No Kid Hungry.

In less than half of the 50 hours allotted for the Subathon 2.0, Lud managed to shatter his total donation goal.

With 28 hours left of the stream, he’s looking to hit the 250k mark during the live event. And, if he keeps up this pace, Ludwig is on track to beat his new goal as well.

Ludwig shatters his $100k Subathon 2.0 goal

With Ludwig’s original subathon having a scale and scope that’s nearly impossible to replicate, the prolific streamer had to find a way to spice things up and make Subathon 2.0 stand out. He decided to host this subathon live at Dreamhack Atlanta, putting himself in a glass box for 50 hours straight.

He set several donation goals and incentives during the stream that have given viewers a reason to donate, ones that have put Lud in various embarrassing situations while he remains in the glass cage.

Through all the trials and tribulations Ludwig has already experienced since the start of the stream, he’s managed to reach his donation goal fast enough that he needed a new one.

100k down. 150k to go.