Ludwig claims switching from Twitch to YouTube is “noticeably worse” without a deal

Streaming star Ludwig Ahgren claimed that creators who switch from Twitch to YouTube without signing an exclusive contract are going to have a rough transition.

Ludwig made headlines in November 2021 when he signed an exclusive deal to move his stream over from Twitch to YouTube.

The 27-year-old’s move was one of the first of a massive wave of talent that YouTube poached from Twitch including creators like Myth, Lilypichu, Valkyrae, and many more.

Now, the streamer gave some clarity on the difficulties of making a platform switch without a deal in place.

Ludwig on switching from YouTube to Twitch

The Mogul Moves host went on the Cold Ones show and talked about the difficulties of swapping over to YouTube from Twitch.

He also opened up about an extension he helped create called Truffle.tv which enhances the live viewing experience for both YouTube Live and Twitch viewers. The extension adds predictions, channel raids, and chat name colors, all missing features from YouTube live.

“Switching over raw sucks. Like, if you switch over from Twitch to YouTube today, with no bag in hand, it’s a very noticeably worse experience in some aspects.

Although YouTube has been poaching streamers left and right from Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform is still the bigger website for live streaming and arguably has a better live viewing experience for fans.

For Ludwig, switching over to YouTube wasn’t a hard transition due to his already enormous fan base.

However, Ludwig claims it’s going to be much harder for smaller creators to sustain themselves with their audiences unless they have an exclusive contract with YouTube.