Love is Blind fans freak out after botched Netflix reunion stream leads to delay

The Love is Blind reunion show was initially planned as a live stream event by Netflix. However, after fans reported major issues accessing the stream, the streaming platforms hs confirmed that it will now be recording the reunion and uploading it at a later date.

Netflix’s Love is Blind has been a massive hit for reality TV show fans, with the current season amassing a giant audience and regular viewership. As a result, fans of the show have been anticipating the reunion event for quite some time.

Previously, Netflix announced that the reunion would be a live event rather than a pre-recorded episode like usual. Unfortunately, these plans quickly changed, as fans were unable to join the live reunion and view the link on April 16.

All across social media, fans were posting their frustration at being unable to access the reunion.

One user wrote, “So now instead of coming to Twitter to see if Instagram is down, I’m here seeing if anyone has been able to get into the live Love is Blind Reunion.”

Many others have also posted about their frustration and panic when trying to log in and view the Love is Blind reunion stream.

Netflix axes Love is Blind reunion livestream, pre-recorded episode to drop soon

As a result of technical issues, Netflix has now decided to axe the livestream altogether, revealing in a brand new official statement that they will now be recording the reunion and uploading it to the platform as soon as possible.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Netflix is yet to confirm when the Love is Blind reunion will now be available to watch. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information about the event is revealed.

For all the latest reality TV news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.