The Hills power couple dragged after sharing their interest in hosting Love Is Blind

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag from The Hills want to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind US, but fans do not approve.

The Season 6 reunion is just days away, which means in just a few hours, Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be back on our screens once again.

While there were not many complaints from the fifth season’s special, the Season 4 reunion resulted in a ton of backlash against the hosts, especially when it came to Vanessa and her baby questions.

The backlash was so intense that fans started a petition in hopes of getting the married duo removed from the series, which would have forced Netflix to find someone else to replace them.

Speaking of replacements, a reality TV couple just announced their bid to take over the LIB position and fans are not having it at all.

Love Is Blind fans don’t like The Hills’ Spencer & Heidi

On March 7, Daily Mail confirmed that Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag would like to be the new hosts of Love Is Blind US.

You might recognize the couple from the hit 2000s series The Hills. They are now married and have two children together.

Despite being a successful reality TV couple, LIB fans quickly took to Reddit to share their disapproval of the potential casting choice.

One fan wrote, “God please no!! As much as i dislike Nick and Vanessa i would take them over Heidi and Spencer.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Okay I’m a bit more thankful for Nick and Vanessa now that those two wanna take over. No thanks.”

Fans have expressed previously that they would love for Season 1 couple Lauren & Cameron Hamilton to take over as hosts, but nothing has come from it.