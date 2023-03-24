Love is Blind returned on March 24 with the first five episodes of the highly anticipated fourth season, and many are wondering when the newest season was filmed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Love is Blind is a popular reality dating show on Netflix, in which singles have to get to know each other from within purpose-built ‘pods’ through only a speaker.

The fourth season began on March 24, and just like all the previous seasons of the show, the series has been pre-filmed beforehand.

Many fans have wondered when this season was filmed — here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 began on March 24.

When was Love is Blind Season 4 filmed?

According to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, filming for Season 4 of the show, which is set in Seattle, was taking place in May 2022. The cast was spotted filming in local venues, meaning the filming for the pod section of the show likely took place somewhere in March or April. Season 4 began airing in March 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When was Love is Blind Season 3 filmed?

Season 3 was reportedly filmed immediately after the conclusion of filming for Season 2 in Summer 2021. Season 3 began airing in October 2022.

When was Love is Blind Season 2 filmed?

Love is Blind Season 2 was reportedly filmed from April to June in 2021. Filming for this season wrapped just before the start of filming for Season 3. Season 2 began airing in February 2022.

Article continues after ad

When was Love is Blind Season 1 filmed?

Filming for Love is Blind Season 1 reportedly ended in November 2018. The show didn’t start airing until February 2020.

For more Love is Blind news and updates, check out our page here.