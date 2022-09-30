Louis Tomlinson explains why he “f***ing hates” Logan & Jake Paul

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

When defending former bandmate Liam Payne, One Direction member Louis Tomlinson admitted in a podcast that he “f***ing hates” Logan and Jake Paul.

Louis Tomlinson recently appeared on The Zach Sang Show. The former One Direction member spoke about his new music and upcoming album, Faith in the Future. Towards the end of the interview, Sang asked Tomlinson if he had any thoughts on the controversy surrounding bandmate Liam Payne.

Earlier in the year, Payne was a guest on Logan Paul’s IMPULSIVE podcast. Fans of the musician criticized some of the comments Payne made at the time – which included him calling himself the “face of One Direction” and implying he’s had the most successful solo career out of everyone else in the band. Payne then went on to say that he wants to “fight Justin Bieber and KSI and believes he would win against both of them.

When asked about the fellow 1D band member’s appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Tomlinson defended Payne, calling Logan and his fellow hosts “disrespectful.”

While Tomlinson initially said he “wasn’t going to comment ” on the matter, he then went on to call out Logan and the IMPAULSIVE crew. “He (Logan Paul) knew exactly what he was doing, the buttons he was pressing.”

Tomlinson then went on to say that was his takeaway from the interview and from “whoever’s involved in that show, that annoying Paul brother himself, whoever the other weird guys were.”

He then acknowledged that Logan “got so much out of it”, before finally admitting that he “f***ing hate[s] them Paul brothers.”

Host Sang then said “there is a special place in hell for Jake Paul”, to which Tomlinson replied and said that he “knew there was a reason” he liked him.

At the time of writing, neither Paul brother has acknowledged or responded to Tomlinson’s comments.