Logan Paul praises Jake Paul as a “warrior” despite Tommy Fury loss

Logan Paul has spoken out on his brother Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury, with Logan showing his love and support for Jake while also congratulating Fury on his win.

Logan and Jake Paul are two of the most famous brothers online. And while they may now be living their own lives and doing vastly different things with their careers, the two are always in each others corner and supporting their work.

During Jake’s recent fight, Logan was on the sidelines cheering his brother on throughout the match. When walking out, Logan made sure to plug Prime as best he could, carrying a massive crate to the sidelines. Following Jake’s loss, Logan took to Twitter to express his love and support for his brother.

“I’ll always stand by you in victory or defeat @jakepaul. You fought like a warrior & already beat the odds in life.” Logan added, Big congrats to the Furys, what an entertaining family.”

Prior to the beginning of the fight, Logan tweeted that he would “bet [his] equity in Prime that Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury tonight. After Jake lost, however, Logan retweeted this initial post, adding the caption “alright who wants it” regarding his ownership over Prime.

And with the looming Jake Paul vs KSI fight, Logan’s loyalty to his brother will be tested even more so than usual. Despite KSI and Logan being co-founders of their successful drink range Prime, Logan has admitted that he will be backing his brother when they step in the ring together.

