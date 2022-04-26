Joe Rogan reacts to “superhero” Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan was left stunned by Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter, dubbing the Tesla CEO a “superhero.”

He’s officially done it: Elon Musk has purchased Twitter in a viral $44 billion deal that’s still shaking the internet to its core.

After becoming the social network’s biggest shareholder earlier this month, Musk declined to become part of the site’s board of directors before putting forward an offer to actually buy the company and take it private.

This major shift has sparked a slew of different reactions online, with major influencers like Jake Paul supporting the move while MrBeast says the coming changes of Musk’s “new features” will be “interesting.”

Advertisement

Elon Musk is set to acquire Twitter where he will entirely own the company pic.twitter.com/AJ9qt0DKZP — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 25, 2022

Joe Rogan is the latest personality to speak out on Musk’s Twitter acquisition, comparing him to a “superhero” in the same vein as Marvel’s Tony Stark during a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

“Oh, s**t!” Rogan exclaimed upon hearing the news. “Elon Musk just bought Twitter! We got a movie star, cut type of a superhero. It’s like a movie. Like if you had a movie, and there’s a guy who’s like a hero in the movie who happened to be a billionaire and does wild s**t.”

Rogan went on to cite Musk’s concerns about free speech on the app, as well as the site’s alleged “shadow banning” of certain accounts that “limits your ability to express yourself.”

Advertisement

Read More: Ancient Blockbuster tweet goes viral following decline in Netflix users

“This ability to shadow ban people has to be exposed,” he continued, before asking the Twitter-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist to buy TikTok, next.

Rogan isn’t the only big personality asking Musk to buy another social platform; Twitch star Alinity also begged Musk to purchase the streaming site in a hilarious bid to reveal the real reason for Dr Disrespect’s mysterious ban.