Jake Paul defends Mike Tyson amid airplane assault allegations

YouTube star Jake Paul is taking Mike Tyson’s side as reports claim the boxing legend brought a bare-fisted beatdown on a fellow passenger in an airplane.

On April 21, video footage surfaced that appeared to show retired boxing pro Mike Tyson pummeling an airplane passenger with his fists.

Reports state that the boxer had allegedly been antagonized by the man sitting behind him, with sources close to the situation saying the man had been drunk.

The incident has sparked a slew of conversation across social media, with Jake Paul being the latest to chime in.

A passenger later shared a video of the man reportedly harassing Mike on his flightpic.twitter.com/tj9MRg8xw4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 21, 2022

Jake Paul is one of YouTube’s most prolific influencer boxing personalities, boasting a 5-0 record with four wins by knockout.

In fact, he’s even game to touch gloves with Iron Mike in a future fight — and it looks like he’s sticking up for ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ in light of this latest news.

Jake Paul weighs in on Mike Tyson airplane brawl

Over on Twitter, Paul defended Tyson, claiming that hecklers like the man in the released video footage deserve their just desserts.

“If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was, you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s a**,” he wrote.

“This generation thinks they can get away with anything.”

If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass. This generation thinks they can get away with anything. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2022

Tyson himself notably shared a similar sentiment two years ago on his own social media accounts, a statement that’s being brought up again in light of the airplane reports: “Social media made you all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been a crossover between Tyson and the Paul bros, either; Iron Mike recently spoke out about a potential bout with Jake during an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast, notably saying he’s up for the challenge.