Logan Paul claims he’s “born to do this” ahead of massive WWE PPV match

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

A mini-documentary has given Logan Paul fans a closer look at the reality star and how’s he preparing for his 1-on-1 WWE Summerslam 2022 PPV match against fellow superstar The Miz.

Despite his previous in-ring boxing work, Logan Paul shocked the world when he put in one of the greatest celebrity performances ever back at WWE’s biggest extravaganza of the year – Wrestlemania.

In Texas, Logan Paul earned the respect of many, including the WWE themselves. This led to them signing the influencer to an official WWE contract, penciling him in for a few appearances down the line.

His first major singles match is fast approaching and a behind-the-scenes look at Logan Paul revealed the inner workings of the now WWE Superstar and how he’s preparing for his next bout.

WWE Summerslam 2022 is not ready for Logan Paul

“You thought Wrestlemania was crazy, wait till you see this sh*t,” Paul claimed before laughing in excitement at the WWE camera pointed in his face.

It’s fair to say that the celebrity seemed to be feeling more excited than nervous about his match, but Paul won’t have the comfort of three people to work with to put on a stellar match at WWE Summerslam 2022, it’ll just be him and The Miz – admittedly an accomplished veteran.

The rivalry between the two stems from Wrestlemania 38 when The Miz turned on his partner, culminating in this grudge match at one of the WWE’s biggest shows of the year.

“Wrestlemania was big, Summerslam needs to be bigger, so what we gotta put in the work. Without putting in the work, this is not gonna work, so I came here to see what I can do,” Paul said.

He admitted that his WWE ambition wasn’t always the goal but said: “After Wrestlemania, like most things that I try and end up doing, I just kind of fell in love with it.”

He believed his talents suit WWE and that “it comes naturally” to him.

It’s clear he exudes confidence even going as far as to say: “I might have been made to do this, I might have been born to wrestle, we’ll find out.”

After cooling down from an intense session, Paul discussed his upcoming match against The Miz: “I’ve been dreaming about this day, we’re days out from Summerslam, and finally I’m gonna get my hands on him [The Miz] and I’m gonna put him in pain – a lot of pain.”

Paul finished off by saying: ” You do not want to miss Summerslam, I’m ready dude.”

Fans of Logan Paul can catch him at WWE Summerslam 2022 on July 30, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.