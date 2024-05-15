Fans defend Marc Rebillet after “cringe” performance at Google I/O conference

Internet-famous music artist Marc Rebillet faced criticism for his performance at Google’s 2024 I/O conference. However, many fans have come to his defense after a clip from the event went viral.

Streamer and musician Marc Rebillet began his viral career in 2016 by using YouTube to showcase his eccentric musical expertise.

Throughout his career, Rebillet evolved into the internet’s funky electronics guy who plays beats and yells out comical lyrics on a loop. While he began his social media presence on YouTube, he also uses Twitch and TikTok to share bits of his performances.

On May 14, the musician not only performed an original song, as he commonly does, but he also demonstrated DJ Mode, a new Google AI tool. The system is able to generate live loops from text prompts, so Rebillet was in his element.

His performance took place at the Google I/O conference, where the site announced its most recent developments — DJ Mode being one of them.

As he began to synthesize his music, Rebillet made a series of noises into the microphone and was as humorously animated as he typically is.

However, netizens on X were quick to call his performance “cringe.” “We might have reached the peak AI hype cringe,” chimed one. “Great beat minus the awkward humor,” added another.

Despite DJ Mode being right up his alley, one viewer mentioned that his style may not have been “suitable for a product launch.”

Though there was some negativity surrounding his viral performance, many fans came to his defense, saying that the naysayers just don’t know the culture.

“Some of you have no culture and no idea who Marc Rebillet is and it shows,” said one fan in support of the musician.

“This man is an icon and a treasure and I will not take any Marc slander,” exclaimed another.

Other comments included fans calling the proclaimed “Loop Daddy” iconic, hilarious and ‘so fun.’

Though DJ Mode is a newly evolved way to loop your beats and sounds, AI has already begun taking the music industry by storm, as some artists like Taylor Swift even had intimate AI-generated photos leaked of her back in January.

Artificial Intelligence has become so realistic that fans called an artificially made song by the late DMX and Tupac “mind-blowing,” as it sounded exactly like the two rappers.

While netizens continue to agree to disagree about Marc Rebillet’s recent performance, he seems to have comfort in his style, regardless of how well-established his audience is.