Lindsay Lohan goes viral on TikTok with real way to pronounce her name

Actress Lindsay Lohan is now trending on TikTok after uploading a clip revealing the proper way to pronounce her name.

The 35-year-old actress joined the app in early February with a short video announcing that “I’m on Tiktok Now!”

The video featured Lohan sitting at a restaurant wearing a white sweater with a huge smile.

“Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok,” she told her fans.

The correct way to pronounce Lindsay Lohan’s name

Lohan’s post quickly caught the attention of many fans, making them quickly realize that they have been pronouncing her last name wrong for years.

Most individuals annunciate her last name like “Low-HAN,” but according to the actress, it’s actually pronounced “LOW-en.”

After the shocking discovery, fans took to the comment section of the star’s videos.

“Wait. Lindsey LOWEN ?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?,” one fan commented.

“Lindsey Lowen?? You mean Lindsey LOW-HAN?” another fan questioned.

The video now boasts well over two million views. The actress has also used her platform to promote her recent Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

She’s certainly killing it on the app, as another video she posted of her reciting her famous 1998’s “The Parent Trap” line, ‘You want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t,” also went viral.

While Lohan’s first three clips posted to the app racked up over 1.5 million views each, her Parent Trap reenactment video has already amassed 12.5 million views with over 2.2 million likes in just two days.

Lohan’s popularity on the app comes just after TikTok’s new privacy concerns regarding bringing back profile views.