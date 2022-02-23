Selena Gomez opens first Rare Beauty cafe to promote makeup brand

In February 2020, Selena Gomez took to social media to announce her own makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Now almost exactly two years after, the company is launching its first in-person pop-up shops called “cafes.”

Selena Gomez’s makeup brand Rare Beauty first appeared on shelves in 2020, and it’s been a fan favorite ever since.

“Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself,” the singer told Create & Cultivate.

“It took me years to feel comfortable in my skin, and I want to reach as many people as possible with this message.”

Now, she’s giving fans a space to meet up, live by that philosophy, and shop for her beauty products. Gomez along with European retail chain SpaceNK have teamed up to open their first Rare Beauty pop-up shop.

The Rare Beauty Cafe pop-up, located in London, will be open from February 23 to March 6 according to SpaceNK’s website.

At the Rare Beauty Cafe, customers can book themselves for Rare Beauty Masterclasses, getting hands-on with some of Gomez’ products with expert guidance.

The stores are also serving themed treats like cookies and coffee with the brand’s slogan “You Are Rare” written in foam.

In addition to in-store marketing, Gomez has advertised her brand around London by wrapping taxis and buses with her face along with the Rare Beauty logo.

The star was impressed with the pop-up herself, sharing the cutesy space to millions of fans in a recent Instagram story.

The collab is currently only exclusive to the UK, but if it’s popular, fans can expect it to travel around the globe.