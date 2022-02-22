TikTok just brought back it’s profile views feature causing privacy concerns

Ever since TikTok’s release in 2016, there has been an overwhelming concern regarding privacy within the app – but now the platform is starting to change up some of its settings.

According to some app users, TikTok is testing and potentially bringing back profile views. The feature, which was once available during the early days of the app, allowed users to see how many people viewed their profile within the time period of 30-days.

Reports of the feature’s supposed return sparked a debate with the app community, with many users voicing their concerns over potential privacy issues.

Watch the evidence for yourself

On Friday, February 18th TikTok user @caailyn uploaded a now-viral video exposing the app by showing screenshots of the once useable feature showing up on her dashboard out of nowhere.

The viral clip immediately sparked backlash with users who are now starting to question TikTok’s ethics and privacy policies.

“I’m never stalking anyone again I’m not kidding,” one user wrote in reaction to the video.

“No. I’m being completely serious when I say I will stop using this app if they bring this back for all of us,” another commented.

The video creator uploaded a separate video stating that the feature could be turned off, sparking even more concern over the fact that you wouldn’t be able to track who views you.

In September of 2021, TikTok was investigated by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission for suspected age verification and personal data violations.

“This data collection threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to that information. Foreign adversary access to large repositories of United States persons’ data also presents a significant risk,” U.S. President Joe Biden stated in an executive order.

While TikTok will remain as one of the top trending social media apps, users will likely continue to question the platform’s privacy.