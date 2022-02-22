Logan Paul & Arnold Schwarzenegger join forces to host slap fighting tournament

YouTube star Logan Paul is teaming up with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger to host a slap fighting championship. Here’s everything you need to know about this surprising collaboration.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has surprised the world with his unexpected partnerships over the course of his bombastic entertainment career.

Just last year, Paul managed to snag a boxing match against the undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather — a monumental achievement that was followed by his podcast with the NFL’s Antonio Brown.

Coming off the success of his completely shocking collab with KSI for their joint PRIME Hydration sports bev, Paul has become a master of exceeding expectations… but his latest venture is one to trump them all.

On February 22, it was revealed that Paul has joined forces with former California governor, iconic bodybuilder, and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger to host a slap fighting tournament.

When is Logan Paul & Arnold Schwarzenegger slap tournament?

The Slap Fighting Championship will take place on Paul’s home turf in Columbus, Ohio.

The tournament is slated for Saturday, March 5 at the Arnold Sports Festival, and will go live at 2:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PST.

Where to watch Logan Paul & Arnold Schwarzenegger Slap Fighting Championship

Fans can tune in to the Slap Fighting Championship for free via Logan Paul’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page, as well as on Fanmio.

However, those who wish to attend the event in-person will have to purchase tickets to the The Arnold Sports Festival for $30.00.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

“The Arnold Sports Festival is all about inspiring our fans to chase their dreams and find the sport that starts their fitness journey,” Schwarzenegger said of the event.

“I can’t wait to showcase the best slap fighters in the world on the main stage at our event and I’m so excited to introduce this wild sport to our fans with Logan.”

This news comes on the heels of Logan Paul’s upcoming match against the WWE’s Rey Mysterio for WrestleMania 38, making this just the latest in a string of big (if astonishing) successes for the YouTuber.