Viral Lindsay Lohan ‘Parent Trap’ TikTok has fans completely obsessed

Actor Lindsay Lohan has gone viral on TikTok lip-syncing to one of her iconic lines from 1998 movie ‘The Parent Trap,’ and fans are absolutely loving it.

There have been a fair few celebrities to join TikTok over the past couple of years thanks to the app’s increasing popularity, from Lizzo to Billie Eilish, and many more.

Fans always get excited whenever they see a familiar face start up an account on the viral app, and the latest big star to set up their profile is actor Lindsay Lohan.

She uploaded her first TikTok on February 8, 2022, and it was an instant hit with viewers, garnering over 100,000 likes. She’s posted a few other videos since then, but her latest upload on February 20 is going even more viral than her first.

Advertisement

In the popular clip, Lindsay lip-syncs to an audio of one of her iconic lines from the 1998 movie ‘The Parent Trap,’ saying: “Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Lindsay famously played both twins in the popular movie, and it has remained one of her most iconic roles, even to this day.

Fans were delighted to see the star post about the hit film on TikTok, with one comment saying “what a throwback” getting over 20,000 likes. Someone even joked, “where’s your twin?”

There were hundreds of comments celebrating Lindsay’s presence on the app, and some were even suggesting future content ideas or concepts for other videos.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the video has over 600,000 likes and 3.5 million views, and those numbers are continuing to climb as people discover that the original actor used the viral audio.