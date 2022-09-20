Lil Nas X TikTok shows him sending pizza to “homophobes” protesting outside concert

Lil Nas X has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video offering pizza to “homophobes” protesting outside his concert.

Ahead of playing a gig at the MGM Musical Hall in Boston over the weekend, a group of religious protesters were gathered across the street from the venue entrance, with signs reading “Jesus is God, even demons know it” and “Repent and believe the gospel.”

Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, remained characteristically unphased as he shared a TikTok video of his team going over to hand the protesters pizza.

“So people were protesting my concert last night,” he wrote in text over the video, sharing a clip of a small group of protesters. “So we brought them pizza.”

One of the protesters, however, rejected the pizza, as he held up a microphone and said, “We thank you and we appreciate but no thank you.”

“But sadly one of the homophobes was hot,” the rapper noted, before the video zoomed in on another protester who was wearing a shirt that read “Christ’s forgiveness ministries” as Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Mystery of Love’ played.

He also shared the video on Twitter, jokingly tweeting: “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”

Fans react to Lil Nas X handing pizza to “homophobic” protestors

The video quickly went viral with over 3.2 million views, as fans were left in hysterics over one of the protestors’ reaction to being offered pizza.

“Lmao he looked like he wanted to take it so bad too.. you got him all types of confused now,” one fan commented.

“That boi is questioning some things…” another one quipped.

“Nas he was staring you down i think he was questioning his life choices. def love at first sight,” a third fan wrote.

“We love a wonderful, emotional enemies-to-lovers story. Go for him Nas I believe in you,” someone else joked.