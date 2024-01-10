Lil Nas X shoots down Lady Gaga and Madonna comparisons: “Idgaf what they did”

Lil Nas X took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on those pesky Lady Gaga and Madonna comparisons.

The rapper has been a magnet of controversy. Whether he’s dancing with the devil or sucking down Eucharists and wine in church, Lil Nas X has very few inhibitions.

Around the release of his brand new song “J Christ,” he has been at the center of several more controversies, including the cover art – on which he is seen nailed to a cross. A fair few Christians didn’t take too kindly to the artwork, which many called “blasphemous.”

As the singer/rapper ramps up promo for his new song, he finds himself defending his art against comparisons to two of pop music’s biggest stars.

Lil Nas X responds to fans comparing him to Gaga and Madonna

Lil Nas X responds to fans comparing him to Gaga and Madonna

The performer addressed comparisons to Lady Gaga and Madonna by posting on Twitter/X in response to a fan.

“Good morning IDC about you disrespecting religion but I feel like you’re just extra to be extra and yes, trolling,” wrote user XL8RSLAYYYTERX. “What Gaga did with Judas, Madonna with Like A Prayer, Nicki with Roman Holiday – There’s a sense of CLASS to it.”

Lil Nas X didn’t hold back in his response. “The problem with a lot of y’all gays is y’all think ‘I’m trying to be like Gaga or Madonna,’ he said. “When in reality, with all due respect, idgaf what they did, and I’m doing what I want with my career.”

One fan responded to his comments, reminding him how Lady Gaga came under fire for similar comparisons early in her career. “Same thing Gaga said when people kept comparing her to Madonna … “f*ck your throne I have my own damn throne” to be exact,” they wrote.

“U never said u wanted to be Madonna or Gaga,” another fan wrote. “They made the connection and they’re mad that u could be more successful with it.”

Lil Nas X will release a brand new song called “J Christ” on Friday (January 12), alongside a music video that stars impersonators for artists like Taylor Swift and Kanye West. It’s sure to cause a stir.

For more music news, keep it locked to Dexerto.