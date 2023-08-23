Landon Barker gets bloody eye in fistfight over Charli D’Amelio

Landon Barker showed off his bloody eye after getting into a fistfight with a TikToker at an LA party — apparently in defense of his girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio.

In the latest drama circling the TikTok-sphere, it seems that music artist Landon Barker (Travis Barker’s son) got into some fisticuffs at a party in Los Angeles.

Although no videos currently exist showing the fight in full, some photos were taken from the altercation showing Barker with a bright red mark on his face as a crowd of people circle around him.

The news first made its way to the net earlier this week, leaving fans shocked that Landon had actually traded blows with someone… and now, the other opponent is speaking out.

Snapchat: Landonabarker Fans captured photos and videos of a supposed fight between Landon Barker and another guy.

TikToker claims fighting Landon Barker was a “piece of cake”

In a now-deleted TikTok video, user ‘Joe Chavez’ claimed that he got into a “random fight” with Barker “over a girl” — who many believe is Barker’s girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

“His friends were pressing me, and it was just bound to f*cking happen,” Chavez claimed. “I whooped his ass.”

He continued to boast about his supposed victory, calling the fight with Barker a “piece of cake.”

That’s not all; Barker later spoke out about the incident on Snapchat, where he showed off his bloody eye and bruised face as a result of the ordeal.

“Successful shoot day, besides my eye lol,” he captioned the photo. “This was literally all the damage that was done from the [fight].”

Snapchat: Landonabarker Landon Barker showed off his bloody eye after allegedly getting into a fight over the weekend.

Barker has also made an additional post about the situation, saying in response to a fan’s query that he “can’t speak on” the fight at present.

Instagram: teatoktalk Barker says he can’t speak on the fight at present.

For now, Charli hasn’t spoken out about the subject on her social media accounts — but some fans believe the whole thing could be part of an upcoming music video from Barker.

It’s still unknown whether the fight was really about Charli or not. In the meantime, fans are left guessing until Barker decides to elaborate on the fight — or if he chooses to, at all.