Landlord sparks debate after tenants trash apartment in response to eviction

A landlord has sparked a massive online debate after claiming he would charge his tenants a hefty cleaning fee when they trashed their apartment upon being served an eviction notice.

However, the latest clip responsible for sparking such a debate has viewers especially heated, given that it involves a landlord and their tenants.

Landlord sparks outrage after charging tenants for apartment damage

On July 25, a landlord based in Indianapolis, Indiana uploaded a video to social media showing the wild state in which their tenants had left their apartment.

Trash littered the ground, and some kind of stain was spread all across the walls of the living room.

The landlord, however, didn’t seem to be bothered. While doing a little dance, the landlord captioned the clip claiming that their tenants hit back by trashing the place in response to getting evicted.

So, to hit back at them, the landlord said they were going to hire the most expensive cleaners they could find and hit the former tenants with the charge. “If they don’t pay up for it, it’s their credit, not mine,” they wrote.

The landlord’s plan left commenters pretty divided. On one hand, some commenters sympathized with the landlord, claiming that the tenants deserved the cleaning fee after wrecking their living space.

On the other hand, other viewers lashed out at the landlord for purposefully charging the former tenants an arm and a leg while they were already facing eviction and likely struggling to find a new home.

“So, it’s okay to rent something from someone and leave it totally trashed when you leave, without having to pay to clean it up?” one viewer said on Twitter. “The splatter on the wall is totally not normal. If you rent something from someone, return it in the same condition you got it.”

“Criminal charges should be allowed in situations like this,” another viewer said on TikTok, seemingly referring to destruction of property. “And restitution paid for damages.”

Yet, others weren’t so sympathetic. “Good God, we need to abolish landlords,” one user said on Twitter in a post that’s garnered over 6 million views.

“He practically made someone homeless because he’s petty,” another wrote.

Still others think the landlord set the whole thing up. “99 percent chance the guy did it himself,” one user theorized.

“Almost for sure to go viral,” another replied. “A true destructive person wouldn’t be artistic with the ketchup.”

This is just the latest viral debate to take over TikTok