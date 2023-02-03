KSI wants to fight current UFC champ, and he’s open to it

YouTube phenom KSI has revealed that he’d be open to sparring with a current UFC champion, but he has no plans to get involved with the MMA side of things.

In the back half of 2022, KSI finally made his long-awaited return to the boxing ring after a few years away, fighting Swarmz and Luis Pineda on the same night.

The YouTube star has remained active in boxing, defeating FaZe Temperr on January 14, as he eyes a potential super fight with Jake Paul later in the year. Jake has thrown a spanner in the works on that front, though, as he’s lining up a Mixed Martial Arts debut in the summer with PFL.

Unlike his longtime rival, KSI has no plans to get involved with MMA, but he is open to touching gloves with a current UFC champion – and it could actually be on the cards seeing as they’re not too far away from each other.

KSI wants to spar UFC champion Leon Edwards

KSI appeared on BBC Radio 1 on February 3 and was quickly roped into a game where you have to call someone in your contacts and find out if they’re standing or sitting.

Well, current UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards got the call and KSI was asked if he’d be open to fighting him. “Would I fight Leon Edwards?!” KSI answered, seemingly dismayed as he took a few seconds to come up with an answer.

“Definitely not in MMA, definitely not in MMA! I mean, we could spar in boxing,” he added, as the UFC star also seemed open to the idea as well.

Edwards is one of the more proficient strikers in the UFC – he’s not just skilled in submissions or wrestling – so he’d certainly present a tough challenge for KSI, even in a light sparring session.

The pair are both based in the UK and it wouldn’t be tough to set it up, especially after the UFC star fights in March, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.