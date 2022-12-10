KSI vows to return “with a vengeance” after iShowSpeed beats him on Spotify

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

British rapper KSI has vowed to come back for his “throne” after seeing fellow YouTube star iShowSpeed surpass him in terms of monthly Spotify listeners in 2022.

Despite originally starting as a FIFA YouTuber, KSI’s expansion into the world of boxing and music has been incredible. The success of songs like ‘Holiday’ and ‘Summer is Over’ have seen the Brit transform into an acclaimed singer on top of his many other achievements.

However, during a browse-through his subreddit, KSI was somewhat humbled when he found out that iShowSpeed actually boasts more listeners on Spotify.

A post showed that the young American is approaching 5.2 million monthly listeners on the music platform, compared to KSI’s 5.07 million.

KSI promises to “take back” his throne after iShowSpeed beat him on Spotify

He stated that it must have been IShowSpeed’s World Cup song that gave him a push and the subsequent momentum to overtake his fellow content creator.

KSI also stated that he was not active on Spotify lately, contributing to his “dethroning.” He didn’t make any excuses, and promptly agreed that iShowSpeed has beaten him “musically at least”.

Timestamp: 8:50

He did, though, promise to “come” for iShowSpeed and regain his throne.

“It is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “Speed I’m coming to take back my throne. You might be enjoying it right now, but best believe, next year I’m back. I’m gonna be releasing music. I’m gonna be back and I’m gonna be back with a vengeance.”

Despite the amicable nature of KSI’s challenge, it’s certainly good news for fans of his music. He was not particularly active musically this year, releasing just 3 songs this year not counting remixes and instrumental versions.

iShowSpeed, on the other hand, has found himself on the end of considerable criticism after an interaction with a Chinese fan at the Qatar World Cup went viral. He did apologize after the event and “promised” fans it was not intended in any derogatory way.

The two have gone at one another previously, no more so than when iShowSpeed flattened KSI in the Sidemen’s Charity match 2022. There appears to be another friendly rivalry brewing here.