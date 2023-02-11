How to Watch Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Super Bowl Commercial

KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration has its own Super Bowl ad. Here’s everything we know about Prime’s Super Bowl commercial, including how to watch it.

Since unveiling their product last year, the two YouTube stars have taken over a portion of the hydration beverage market — with Prime absolutely flying off shelves in both the UK and the US.

It’s fair to say the two former boxing rivals have come far, with nobody predicting that Prime would inevitably become the official partner of the UFC, as well as Arsenal F.C.

Prime Hydration will even have a Super Bowl LVII commercial this year, making KSI and Logan Paul the first YouTubers to advertise at the event. Here’s everything we know about the commercial.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Prime Hydration Super Bowl LVII commercial

Make sure you’re ready and in your seats before the big game starts. According to Logan, Prime Hydration’s Super Bowl commercial is expected just before kickoff.

In January, the YouTuber revealed to his fans that they secured a spot to advertise during the Super Bowl — the most-watched game of the American football season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How much did KSI and Logan Paul pay?

It can reportedly cost upwards of 7 million for a 30-second advertisement during the big game. Although, according to KSI, they got their commercial a bit cheaper.

Responding to a fan in his latest video, he said: “So I’ve got the number. I’m not allowed to say, but it’s not as high as [7 million], but it’s still a lot.”

Article continues after ad

(Timestamp at 14:13)

While Prime’s commercial may not be featured during the famous halftime show, millions of eyes will still be on the beverage as the game starts.

If you do happen to miss it during the big game, don’t worry. It’ll likely find its way onto one of their channels sooner than later.