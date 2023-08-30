KSI reveals how much Twitter/X paid him and it’s shockingly low

KSI has revealed how much he’s made on Twitter/X for August 2023 and it’s pretty shockingly low compared to what you might expect.

When Elon Musk finally made a breakthrough with his deal to purchase Twitter – which he has since rebranded to X – he revealed that users could finally start getting paid relative to their standing on the app.

Users have the option to subscribe and tip certain Tweeters, but pretty much everyone has the chance to make money provided they hit certain requirements for followers, interactions, and other things.

Article continues after ad

You’d think that creators like KSI, who have made their name on other platforms and have a massive following on Twitter/X would be rolling in cash from tweets. However, he’s revealed that it doesn’t quite stack up against the likes of YouTube.

Article continues after ad

KSI reveals how much he made off Twitter for one month

KSI joined his business partner in PRIME, Logan Paul, on episode 392 of imPaulsive to welcome Manchester City star Erling Haaland to their roster of PRIME athletes.

Before welcoming the footballing superstar to the show, the pair of internet phenoms discussed their upcoming PRIME card, ongoing beef with Dillon Danis, and the opportunity to make money from Twitter/X.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I get pretty good impressions, in the hundreds of millions, and how much I’ve got for August, the whole of August, $1590,” KSI, who has 9 million followers on the social media platform, revealed.

Timestamp of 4:38

Logan added that some people will see the fact he’s made $1500 from Twitter/X as a pretty “cool” thing, but it’s not comparable to YouTube – which is their main income source.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my god, yeah, I’m laughing on YouTube whereas on Twitter I’m like ‘alright, cool, yeah’” KSI concluded.

Article continues after ad

As noted, KSI does have around 9 million followers on the app and each Tweet regularly does over 2 million views, so it feels way under value for what he’s putting out there. Who knows, maybe that’ll change in the future.