 IRL Twitch streamer narrowly avoids high-speed crash with motorbike - Dexerto
IRL Twitch streamer narrowly avoids high-speed crash with motorbike

Published: 20/Feb/2021 16:19

by Joe Craven
Twitch Awkwards_Travel road crossing
Twitch: Awkwards_Travel

Twitch streamer Tallulah, part of the Awkwards_Travel channel, narrowly escaped being hit by a motorcycle traveling at high speed in a heart-stopping moment caught on stream. 

The Awkwards_Travel Twitch channel focuses on the adventures of Tallulah and Gaspard who, as the name suggests, document their travels around the world. As you can also imagine, this has been increasingly difficult across the last year thanks to the ongoing global health crisis. 

However, the pair have continued to stream as much as possible, and are currently enjoying time in Thailand. The pair’s travels in East Asia nearly took a turn for the worse though, as a near-miss with a motorcycle was caught on camera. 

Awkwards Travel Twitch Streamer Motorbike
IG: Awkwards_Travel
Tallulah, of Awkwards Travel, experienced a near miss on stream on February 19.

As is customary with travel vloggers, Tallulah was simply filming herself out and about in Thailand. One of the draws of this content for viewers is the knowledge that anything can happen, something that was proved just moments later. 

After pointing out where she had come from, the Canadian Twitch partner said: “Yikes, chat. I even got honked at. Wait for another green man… oh my god green man.” 

She then stepped out to cross the road, just as a speeding motorcycle sped past. A slight swerve from the driver paired with a hesitation meant Tallulah avoided a collision, but it was a moment that came all too close to a serious accident. 

“Woah!” she exclaimed. “That could have been really bad.” 

Even before the incident, many of her viewers were commenting on how busy the Bangkok roads were, and Tallulah had mentioned how many motorists seemed to be ignoring the signs for pedestrians to cross. 

Thankfully, the streamer seemed to shake the incident off fairly promptly, and got back to enjoying her travels around the Thai capital. 

It joins other near-miss moments caught on stream, like when this Twitch streamer was forced to chase off a burglar attempting to get into his house. 

“Chipotle is my life” kid goes viral on TikTok with recreation of iconic Vine

Published: 20/Feb/2021 18:01 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 18:10

by Georgina Smith
Viral Chipotle Vine kid in the original video, and the recreation
TikTok: yungsofi

The kid who went viral on Vine in 2014 for his iconic “Chipotle is my life” has made a comeback on TikTok, going viral again for his recreation of the original.

A period of the internet that many people remember fondly is the few years between 2013 and 2016 that Vine was active.

Vine was an app that allowed users to post short six-second videos that would repeat on a loop, and it was the home of a whole host of creators that have since migrated onto other platforms after the app was shut down in 2016.

Although it wasn’t around for long, Vine birthed a huge number of iconic memes, and to this day people upload compilations to YouTube to preserve their favorite videos.

One video that remains a staple of that era, shows a young boy saying to the camera, “oh my God, I love Chipotle, Chipotle is my life.” It fast became a widely quoted meme, even years after the app shut down, thanks to his unique tone of voice and the relatable quote.

Though in the years since the platform shut down, many have been left wondering what happened to the viral stars who became infamous thanks to a single six-second clip.

People’s questions were answered when the now 12-year-old kid from the original video Chipotle, Roy Murray, made an appearance on TikTok with a new video.

The video featured Roy completing his own iconic quote seven years on, saying, “Chipotle’s still my life” as a twist on the original, managing to mimic the exact same tone of voice from the popular video.

@chipotle

The chipotle is my life kid is back, and sponsored 🤝 (via @yungsofi) #chipotle #chipotleismylife #stitch #viral #trending #fyp

♬ omg I love chipotle by roy murray – Chipotle

Chipotle’s repost of the video has over four million views and 800,000 likes, with users flooding the comment section to express their surprise.

“He came back to reclaim his throne!” one commenter said, another writing, “tell me you’re old without telling me you’re old.”

In the caption, Chipotle revealed that Roy is now sponsored, and the company has even collaborated with the young star on an apparel range featuring the iconic quote.

It was a surprise to many to see this familiar face pop up on their For You Page, but people seemed to love encountering the Vine throwback.