KSI claims he has no idea how much he’s being paid for Tommy Fury fight

YouTube star KSI says he “doesn’t even know” how much he’s getting paid to fight Tommy Fury, despite knowing how much his rival will be making.

Influencer boxing events have become big business over the last few years, and are now a far cry from the upstart events we had when KSI fought Joe Weller in the first one. These clashes are now happening on professional boxing cards, in front of sold-out arenas, and to millions around the world on pay-per-view.

Article continues after ad

After Jake Paul’s recent win over Nate Diaz, all eyes are on KSI and Tommy Fury, as the two Brits will collide in October.

For KSI, he’s focused on the legacy side of things and wants to “do what Jake Paul couldn’t” by beating Tommy. While it’s going to be a moneyspinner for both parties, he doesn’t actually know what he’s being paid for it.

KSI “doesn’t know” how much he’s getting for Tommy Fury fight

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked if this would be the “biggest payday” for him in boxing yet. However, KSI isn’t focusing on the money side of things.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t look at how much I get paid,” he said, much to the confusion of Helwani. “I couldn’t care less. It’s not about the money man, it’s about the legacy bro. It’s about trying to be the best.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I want to prove to the world that Tommy Fury, a boxer who’s boxed all his life, is gonna be facing me, KSI, who was a YouTube gamer and is also in the Sidemen, does all these random things and does boxing here and there. I’ve done boxing for way less years but I have the tenacity, the self-belief, the hard work, and I’m gonna go in there against the odds and beat Tommy Fury.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 17:50

KSI added that he knows his team is getting paid for their work around this fight and that he knows how much Tommy is making, but not himself. “When it comes to money, bro, I don’t even know how much I’m getting paid,” he continued.

Regardless of whether he’s being wholly truthful or not, the pay splits for the fight will likely surface closer to fight night – but there’s still a wait to go for that given it’s happening in October.