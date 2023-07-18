“Kim Kardashian saved my life” says TikToker who was shot and left for dead

After being shot in the abdomen and left for dead, Angelina Wiley has revealed to TikTok that Kim Kardashian saved her life.

Though best known for her reality television show and numerous other media appearances, Kim Kardashian has long been expanding into the fashion world.

Amongst her fashion endeavors was the SKIMS shapewear clothing brand, launched by Kardashian in 2019.

But not only are these shapewear fashionable, they might actually be responsible for (literally) saving a life.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” TikToker says

While waiting for a Lyft on January 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri, Angelina Wiley was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that ended up striking her with four bullets in her abdomen.

Incredibly, it was Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS that she wore underneath her New Year’s Eve dress, that she credits for saving her life. “[i]t was so tight on me, that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she said in a now-viral TikTok clip.

Wiley is not only thanking her SKIMS bodysuit for saving her life, but she has also deemed the popular beauty mogul as the sole reason she was able to live to tell the tale, saying, “Kim Kardashian saved my life.”

Wiley continued to tell her story, saying, “Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.” Kardashian has since reposted Wiley’s TikTok to her own Instagram story and included the praying hands emoji in good faith for Wiley.

Those that have seen Wiley’s TikTok have also weighed in on her miraculous survival, saying, “Okay, but you should definitely be a skims sponsor,” while also tagging the shapewear brand.

Other viewers applauded Wiley for her survival, saying, “That’s wild girl! So glad you survived.” And, “That’s actually incredible – glad to see you’re okay.”

Wiley is currently “praying” she will get an endorsement from Kardashian’s SKIMS. Kardashian, however, has not responded with anything leading to believe she will.