Kim Kardashian baffles internet with SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra: Is it real?

Kim Kardashian has left internet users confused and slightly suspicious after unveiling her latest addition to SKIMS: the Ultimate Nipple Bra.

Global temperatures have been increasing with fossil fuels, deforestation, and certain industries adding to the issue.

The United Nations has already warned that the world is “perilously” close to reaching a tipping point that could result in “irreversible, catastrophic impacts for people and the planet.”

So, in order to do her part, Kim Kardashian is tackling climate change by introducing the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra. And if you think that sounds bizarre, fear not — many internet users were left baffled after this latest product’s reveal.

Nonetheless, we promise you it’s real.

“The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter, the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking and I’m not a scientist,” Kim stated in her promotional video for the Ultimate Nipple Bra. “But I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part.”

So came about the bra’s invention, offering wearers a “built-in nipple.” And if you’re lost on how this links to climate change, Kim’s got the answers; “No matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

“Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder,” Kim said. “And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

The bra will be released on October 31, with SKIMS donating 10% of sales to One Percent for the Planet — “a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.”

Users were split over the Ultimate Nipple Bra and many people were uncertain whether or not to take this latest product seriously; “For a second I thought it was an April Fools but it’s October.”

But despite some confusion, there were those who couldn’t wait to get their hands on a bra for themselves — as one person wrote, “I love everything about this.”

Another pointed out how the bra could help a lot of women; “[I know] this seems like a joke but I know women who have had mastectomies/reconstructions due to cancer, who have lost their nipples and really want that piece of their femininity back, so they use prosthetic nipples. I’m sure something like this is super valuable to this demographic of women! I feel like this goes hand in hand with Kim’s accessibility line.”

