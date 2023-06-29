Racist Kick streamer ‘JohnnySomali’ hit with 72-hour ban

Controversial Kick streamer ‘JohnnySomali’ has been banned from the platform for 72 hours following several instances of racist behavior toward locals in Japan.

JohnnySomali has become an divisive online figure due to his live streams on Kick, a rising competitor to Twitch that’s recently accrued a slew of top broadcasters in big-budget deals.

However, Somali’s streams have been widely deemed as offensive. He has made several racist remarks toward locals in Japan while livestreaming in public.

The streamer’s inflammatory behavior includes making comments about Hiroshima and Nagasaki toward Japanese citizens as he broadcasts his journey through the country. Despite his comments, many of those around him in public simply ignored him and went on with their day.

However, Somali’s behavior hasn’t gone completely unchecked. He’s been confronted by angry locals a fair few times in the past, even getting jumped on several occasions by folks who’d had enough of his comments.

Racist streamer JohnnySomali receives 72-hour ban from Kick

Despite his antics going viral across social media and inciting outrage both on the net and in real life, Somali was able to stream on Kick this whole time — until recently.

On June 29, Somali received a 72-hour ban from Kick, prompting him to switch his stream to YouTube.

Kick: johnnysomali JohnnySomali’s Kick profile shows this message.

Although the streamer still isn’t sure why he was banned, Kick’s Community Guidelines prohibit activities and material that “involve threats or harassment,” which may have been the reason for his suspension.

It’s worth noting that Somali also stream sniped fellow broadcaster BurgerPlanet, leading to a heated confrontation between the two streamers on the same day.

For now, it looks like Somali's Kick ban isn't permanent, and he hasn't offered any further comment on the situation at the time of writing.