Twitch CEO is “excited” for xQc following historic deal with rival platform Kick

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy admits that he is “excited” for xQc following his recent deal with Kick while also explaining why he believes content creators should be able to stream across multiple platforms.

When it comes to content creators and streaming platforms, the rivalry between YouTube and Twitch has long been a driving force between the two companies. With many popular streamers signed to exclusive deals with each outlet, the feud in maintaining the best streamers on their respective platforms has always been a talking point.

However, up and coming streaming platform Kick has flipped this idea of exclusivity on its head, with the likes of Amouranth and now xQc both signing with the platform in non-exclusive capacities, still being allowed to stream elsewhere.

In a recent interview with Jake Lucky, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy sat down to discuss all things Twitch and what the Kick deal with xQc means for the platform and the larger landscape of streaming as a whole.

“If you ask me about Felix I’d say I’m excited for Felix. If you look at the situation he’s in, he’s getting to do stuff there that in our policies we’re not letting him do. And so it gives him the flexibility and the freedom to explore his own creative expression,” explained Clancy.

Twitch CEO thinks streamers should be able to work across multiple platforms

The CEO then spoke further on the idea of exclusivity, stating that he believes streamers should be able to jump across platforms if specific content they wish to create would be better suited on a different platform or outlet.

“I won’t say which streamer I was talking to but one streamer that was talking about doing something on YouTube in terms of a wrestling match or something, where it’s like, yes, you should be able to explore and figure out what is the right platform for the right things.”

Recently, Clancy has been a lot more active on social media and on Twitch, answering many of the lingering and pressing questions his community has in regards to bans, branded content guidelines and various other issues.

For all the latest Twitch news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.