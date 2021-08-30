Karl Jacobs responds to claims he ‘ruined’ MrBeast’s videos

Streamer Karl Jacobs has addressed claims that he ‘ruined’ MrBeast’s videos in an interview with Anthony Padilla, saying he thinks he can definitely be “polarizing.”

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s biggest creators. He started uploading to his channel way back in 2012, and in the years since has built up a hugely impressive following of over tens and millions of people across multiple channels.

The popular creator has also brought in his tight-knit team of friends, who regularly make appearances in his wild videos, such as Chris and Chandler.

Karl Jacobs is one such team member, but over the past year or so has managed to become a hugely popular content creator in his own right, boasting over 3 million followers on Twitch alone.

However, although Karl has his own loyal and dedicated fanbase, it seems not everyone has been a fan of his appearance in MrBeast’s videos.

In an interview, YouTuber Anthony Padilla asked Karl what he thinks about claims he ‘ruined’ MrBeast’s videos.

“Yeah, I’m proud of that one,” he laughed. “That one’s funny to me. I was laughing about this with Jimmy the other day, like they think it’s like a conspiracy, ‘Karl was brought on to MrBeast to make it more child friendly.'” Karl went onto say: “I can be definitely polarizing. I’m loud, sometimes. I get, if you don’t like how I act, that’s fair, whatever.”

Topic starts at 6:35

The comments are filled with people praising Karl for his response to the claims, saying they “don’t understand why he gets hate,” others saying that they are surprised the streamer even has haters at all.

It’s clear that his fans are glad to see him become an online creator in his own right, but many are also happy to see him stick around in MrBeast’s content too.