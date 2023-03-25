Kanye West claims Jonah Hill’s 21 Jump Street performance made him “like Jewish people again”

After a series of seemingly antisemitic comments from Kanye West toward the end of 2022, the world-renowned hip-hop artist claims to “like Jewish people again” after watching 21 Jump Street.

Kanye West began his antisemitic spiral in October 2022. His access to Instagram was restricted after posting messages between himself and fellow rapper Diddy where Ye claimed “Puff” was being manipulated by Jews.

Two months later, Kanye would appear on an episode of the InfoWars podcast. During the three-hour interview with host Alex Jones, Kanye expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler – the leader of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

This was followed by now-deleted posts on Twitter that contained imagery of Swastikas and the Star of David. He also claimed, “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” before his account was suspended.

Kanye West has 21 Jump Street revelation

Without access to the world’s most popular social media outlets, Kanye’s tirade against Jewish people grew quiet. However, a recent post on Instagram perplexed users as they aren’t sure if Kanye has turned a new leaf or is poking fun.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” He captioned a photo of the box art of the 2012 comedy. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

He continued, stating, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.” In previous posts, Kanye claimed that he couldn’t be called antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew also.”

Kanye West posted the photos and caption above on March 25, 2023

The post received over 2 million likes, but the reception from users was split in the comments. Some called this a “win” for Kanye, while others thought this was a poor attempt to get right in the public eye.

Regardless, it seems we have Jonah Hill’s outstanding 2012 performance to thank for another head-scratching Kanye West post.